IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould.

Gould is an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail and was released on court ordered furlough Friday morning due to return by 1 p.m. After Gould failed to return, deputies began notifying area law enforcement to be on the lookout for him.

Gould had been incarcerated pending multiple charges for attempted strangulation, intimidating a witness and several violations of a no contact order.

Gould should not be approached and considered dangerous.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to immediately call Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or your local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can also be sent to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.

