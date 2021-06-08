Blackfoot Police Department

Blackfoot Police Department

Blackfoot Police Department

Blackfoot Police Department

Blackfoot Police Department

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is asking for your help to find a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., a man with a gun entered the Stinker Gas Station on Parkway Drive and demanded money before leaving with some cash.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

His vehicle appears to be a tan or gold passenger car, possibly a Honda Civic, with damage to the rear bumper.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and ask you do not approach him.

If you have information that can help, call Bingham County dispatch at 208-785-1234.

The post Police seek Stinker Gas Station robber appeared first on Local News 8.