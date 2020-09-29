Local News

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Chubbuck Police are looking for a suspect who fired a gun at officers early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a black compact vehicle in the area of Philbin Road and Angela Street at around 1 a.m.

Once the vehicle stopped, an occupant began firing a gun at the marked patrol car. The police car was struck multiple times, but the officer was not struck or physically injured.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The car, which may be an older model Honda Civic was last seen going east on Cutshalts Road from Philbin Road.

The license plate was reported to be 4B LO 366.

Police are also asking people to check their surveillance cameras for any activity activity those cameras may have caught that could be connected to the event.

Investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.