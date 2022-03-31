JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Police Department is trying to find the man who caused $5,000 of damage to an elk statue.

Security video from Sunday just before 1 a.m. shows the man at the Pink Garter Plaza.

Jackson police says the man appeared upset.

He grabbed a bike rack in the courtyard and slammed it to the ground.

Then he walks over to the elk statue, lights a cigarette and leans against the statue.

The statue wobbles for a second then the man pushes the statue over causing the damage.

If you recognize him, call Jackson Crime-Stoppers at (307) 733-5148.

