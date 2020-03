Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Police are warning you to stay away from the area of 424 N. 13th.

A person barricaded themselves inside a home, they said. Negotiations are ongoing with the suspect at this time.

If you’re in that area you need to stay inside or safely leave the area. Police say there is no threat to the public.

We’ll let you know when police give everyone the all-clear.