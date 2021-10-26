BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: Police say the suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died.

The Boise Police Department did not release the name of the suspect nor the names of the slain and injured victims.

Family members have identified one of the victims who was shot and killed Monday as Jo Acker, a security guard who they said died trying to stop the shooter.

Police said another victim was a man who was shot and killed near an escalator.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who had been hospitalized in critical condition.

The Boise Police Department, along with local, state and federal partners, is continuing to investigate the incident at the Boise Towne Square Mall.

The information provided below is considered preliminary pending the results of a final investigation.

Monday’s tragic incident left two victims deceased. They will be identified by the Ada County Coroner pending notification of next of kin.

There were three additional victims injured in the shooting. Two of them are identified as a 52-year-old female and a 23-year-old female. They were both injured while inside the store and are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim, a 68-year-old female was shot and injured while she was inside her vehicle. She too has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect died Tuesday at a local hospital. He will be identified by the Ada County Coroner pending notification of next of kin. The investigation into his motives is ongoing. His manner of death is also still under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

A Boise Police Officer who responded to the scene was shot at through the window of his vehicle. At this time, evidence indicates the hat he was wearing was struck by gunfire and shards of glass from the window struck the officer. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Details from the events on Monday, October 25, 2021, are listed below. Again, this information is considered preliminary pending an official investigation.

1:50pm: Ada County dispatch began receiving calls about shots fired in the Boise Towne Square Mall on N. Milwaukee. Callers indicated a white male adult, dressed in black, in possession of guns, had fired multiple shots inside of the building. Evidence indicates the suspect was contacted by a security officer on the first floor of the building near a department store on the west side of the building. The suspect shot the security officer who died at the scene. The suspect then fired multiple rounds inside the building, striking the glass escalator and a second victim who succumbed to his injures at the hospital. The suspect then continued through the mall, firing rounds into the floor resulting in injuries to two females. An additional male victim was taken in a private vehicle to a hospital and treated for injuries sustained during a fall while exiting the mall.

1:53pm: The first officers arrived on scene and shortly after witnessed a suspect matching the description running from the area. Officers confronted the suspect behind a business on the 500 Block of N. Milwaukee.

1:54pm: Officers reported shots fired. The suspect was facing west toward Milwaukee. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least one responding officer. The 68-year-old woman who was injured in her vehicle was on Milwaukee.

A preliminary investigation shows the suspect was in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition on scene at the mall. 18 spent shell casings were recovered from inside the building. A search warrant was executed at a residence on Fry Street today in Boise in relation to the investigation. There is also a multi-state effort underway to learn more about the suspect. Police have been coordinating with local, state and federal partners to investigate rumors and reports from social media and there is no evidence of additional planned attacks or ongoing threats to the public. All evidence indicates the suspect was acting alone.

Boise Police would like to commend all mall employees and staff with following proper procedures to secure and lock down the mall. This was a chaotic scene, and many lives were saved by individual acts and decisions.

The Boise Towne Square Mall is coordinating with retailers and employees to recover items left behind in the mall. There doesn’t appear to be a significant number of personal items left behind by other guests.

Boise Police is asking anyone who was a witness and has not yet spoken to police to contact us through Crime Stoppers or through the City of Boise website. https://www.cityofboise.org/mall-report

Crime Stoppers: 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

