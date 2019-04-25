Police: Texas man fatally shot his children, sister-in-law

The man whom officials say shot and killed his young children and his sister-in-law before shooting himself had just taken a job with Child Protective Services and was in training to be a CPS investigator.

Fort Worth police Sgt. Joe Loughman said Wednesday investigators believe 32-year-old Ronald Parra shot and killed 45-year-old Melinda Mercado, 4-year-old Alyssa Parra and 23-month-old Michael Parra before turning the gun on himself. Parra’s wife found their bodies Monday in the family home in northern Fort Worth.

No motive has been released.

CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said Ronald Parra was hired March 18 and was being trained to be an investigator.

The couple had been married since August 2013 and court records showed no sign of estrangement. Ronald Parra had no criminal record.