This photo provided by Baltimore County police shows surveillance video of an armed robbery with a suspect dressed in the unicorn costume. Baltimore County police have captured Jacob William Rogge, suspected of robbing a convenience store on Saturday, March 17, 2019 dressed in a unicorn costume. Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a High's Dairy Store register with a crowbar. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes.(Baltimore County police via AP)

BALDWIN, Md. – The robbery suspect wore a unicorn costume, and police in Maryland say he has been unmasked.

News outlets report that Baltimore County police say 28-year-old Jacob William Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a convenience store register with a crowbar Saturday. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes from High’s Dairy Store.

The pair’s car crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into mailboxes, a utility pole, shrubbery and a boulder, which sent the car back across the road until it hit a tree. Both men were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Svezzese was treated and released, but Rogge remains hospitalized in serious condition. Court records didn’t list lawyers for them.

Police say a discarded unicorn costume was later found in bushes.