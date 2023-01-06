BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Polio survivor, local author, adventurer; not exclusively in that order. Scott Hancock is many things, and his writing highlights the people of Eastern Idaho.

His book “Tales from the High Lonesome” recently reached amazon’s bestseller list on downloads.

“When I first got polio, I was shipped off to the Elks rehabilitation center in Boise. Where I stayed for a year…” Hancock said. “I learned to read and write very young because I was bored. And so I have lots of stories that will go on forever about old friends.”

Despite his challenges, Scott has never viewed himself as disabled. He’s the son of a China Marine, a competition shooter, and an avid motorcycle rider.

Scott featured in a local article on handicapped motorcycle riders

He does it all from the comfort of a seated position.

“People used to say to me, well, how have you done so much having had polio? In some ways…It was a great opportunity because it’s given me insight into people that I never would have had before,” Scott said.

Scott’s remarkable life has led him across Idaho as he served on a White House Conference on Handicapped Americans, and on two Governors’ commissions. He also started his own construction company in an era long before the world wanted to accept disabilities.

In his books, he writes about local experiences and characters from his life. Such as; a native American medicine man or Blackfoot Idaho character Watermelon Charlie. Scott says life experience has given him a unique look at the beauty of the common man.

“I wrote a story called losing a friend that was about my friend Eugene. He died recently at 78, and my god, who would have thought it? He had severe cerebral palsy, but the love of the family carried him. I learned so much from these people and I recognized the fact early on that I had it easy,” Scott said.

Scott’s wife Colleen says the humor, realism and perspective make it so you can almost picture yourself in Scott’s books.

“I tear up because…they touch the soul of the people who put themselves in that situation. That’s what people need these days. They need to read and goodness. They need to know that there are good people out there.”

