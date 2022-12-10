POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The International Affairs Council (IAC) at Idaho State University is pleased to announced the keynote speaker for the 52nd Annual Frank Church Symposium on International Affairs will be the Polish Ambassador to the United States, Marek Magierowski.

Magierowski will speak at Idaho State University March 9.

“Ambassador Magierowski will bring his unique experience as a journalist and ambassador, as well as the perspective from Poland on the events happening in Europe. As a formal representative of Poland, the Ambassador’s visit represents his desire to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States (specifically Idaho) and Poland,” IAC President Eric Morris said. “Ambassadors are incredibly busy and even hold special privileges under U.S. law as a diplomat. To have such an expert in diplomacy visit our symposium is truly an honor.”

Magierowski was born in 1971. He graduated from the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan with a degree in Hispanic Studies. He worked as a reporter, editor and columnist for over 20 years. He was, among others, the deputy head of the economic desk at “Gazeta Wyborcza,” the head of the foreign affairs desk and the business section at the “Newsweek Polska” weekly, and the deputy editor-in-chief of “Forum.” From 2006-2011, he was the deputy editor-in-chief of “Rzeczpospolita.” He regularly wrote columns on foreign policy for the “Uważam Rze” and “Do Rzeczy” weeklies.

In October 2015, he left journalism to work for the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland as an expert on public diplomacy, and was subsequently appointed Head of the Press Office of the Chancellery of the President. From June 2017 to May 2018, he served as Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Marek Magierowski served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the State of Israel from June 25, 2018, to November 2021.

The symposium theme this year is Europe at a Crossroads: Progression or Regression? The IAC has invited participants who would present multifaceted approaches to European leadership changes, the human toll of the Russia-Ukraine war, energy transitions in the coming years, and effects on the global market.

Other delegates for this year’s symposium include an international mix of professors, researchers, authors, and professionals who specialize in topics related to political science, economics, international relations and politics, international migration, human rights, intelligence and security, global trade and commodities.

Named in honor of the late Senator Frank Church, the symposium has grown over the years, offering the university and the community opportunities to discuss global issues and expand their perspectives.

The International Affairs Committee is a student-led organization at Idaho State University. The students are involved with all aspects of planning, organizing, and hosting the event. The IAC drafted a formal invitation for the ambassador, inviting him to participate as the keynote speaker.

“The International Affairs Council gives me opportunities to interact with international affairs experts in a way that is rare outside of D.C. or New York,” Morris said. “No other student organization on campus gets students as close to world-renowned leaders and academics as this one. The networking and resume experience I have gained from the IAC is invaluable.”

The Frank Church Symposium website, https://www.isu.edu/frankchurchsymposium/, will be updated regularly as the schedule is finalized. Contact the IAC at iac@isu.edu; the IAC advisor, Raphael Njoku, at raphaelnjoku@isu.edu; or the IAC President, Eric Morris, at ericmorris@isu.edu.

The event will be both virtual and in-person March 9-10, 2023. Magierowski will deliver his address in person March 9.

