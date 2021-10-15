ALBION, Idaho (KIFI) – Skiers and riders who enjoy Pomerelle Mountain Resort will have an enhanced guest experience this season as the mountain has gone digital.

The resort added Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to its season pass and ticket offerings. This technology will streamline the guest access to the mountain, as the RFID cards can be reloaded online.

Subsequently, Pomerelle has revamped its online presence. Guests will find a refreshed and easy-to-navigate website with a new option to purchase season passes online. Right now and through the end of October, the resort is holding its only, discounted pass sale. In years past, Pomerelle offered a “last chance discounted” pass sale. But, wont this year.

In addition to the added technology, Pomerelle crews have used the summer hours to clear the mountain for enhanced glade (tree) skiing and riding. Areas that will have improved off trail access are near to the Stampede, Steer and Instructor runs. Additionally, on-trail skiing and riding will be made even better with the acquisition of a new, Piston-Bully Snowcat.

“With these projects/improvements, our skiers and riders will find some sweet turns—whether on trail or in the glade,” mountain manager Zack Alexander said.

In an effort to accommodate guests during peak times, Pomerelle will also keep the upper resort parking lot open as long as conditions allow. This new parking area is located ½ a mile up the road to Lake Cleveland and is considered a ski-in, ski-out access point.

Pomerelle plans to operate as soon as conditions allow. The southern Idaho resort mostly relies on natural snow for its opening.

The post Pomerelle adds new pass, ticketing system appeared first on Local News 8.