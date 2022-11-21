ALBION, Idaho (KIFI)- After lots of snow fall in the early fall, Pomerelle Mountain Resort has opened the season early for skiing and snowboarding, having one of their largest opening weekends.

Mountain Manager Zack Alexander says he couldn’t be more thrilled. He says, “I’m super excited to be here and to be open. And we’ve had an incredible turnout this weekend and really pleased.”.

He says that even though it’s early in the season, the conditions couldn’t be better. “This is probably one of our deepest bases, our best base that we’ve ever had on opening day. I mean, the snow is absolutely fantastic coverage from side to side. You know, there are a few little bear spots here and there, of course, for this early season,” says Alexander.

Like many resorts, Pomerelle Resort staff spent many hours in the summer prepping the mountain for the season, which has helped the great conditions for the opening this weekend. Alexander says, “We take a lot of pride in carrying and maintaining our trails and our slopes in the summertime and making sure that everything’s ready to go, so that when we do get this snowfall, we know that our slopes are safe. And, of course, we’re out in the in the groomers pack and on a daily basis.”

He added that like any ski area, the ski patrol was in full effect combing the slopes looking for anyone that may need a hand.

Thanks to the efforts of crews to make the mountain safe for any level of skier. Simon Olsen says it was time for his youngest daughter to learn how to carve the slopes. He says, “We’ve been bringing two of my daughters up for the last couple of years to snowboard, and my third daughter just got old enough. We’ve put her in some skis, decided to bring her up before the long weekend. We go out of town here real happy that they opened up early. So, we get in some early snowboarding.”

Trips to the slopes have become a tradition for the Olsen family. The first weekend of the season for them was the best it could be. Olsen says, “It’s just a blast. I’m glad they got to open up early and it just makes for a longer ski season for us and I’m grateful for that.”

Throughout the season people can expect many new and familiar things when they hit the slopes this year.

The Pomerelle Mountain Resort will be open every weekend from now until Dec. 16, after that the resort will be open seven days a week.

