ALBION, Idaho (KIFI) – Pomerelle Mountain Resort opened Friday.

“Right now the area has variable depths around the mountain—and it’s enough great coverage to get us open,” said Jody Burrows, general manager. “We plan to operate daily until December 28th, when we add night operations.”

For now, Pomerelle will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can expect early season conditions and must ski/snowboard on designated runs: there is no glade skiing/riding allowed at this time. The lodge, cafeteria, rental shop and on-snow school will all begin full operation.

Group ski and snowboard lessons are scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Also, new this seaon, Pomerelle has installed a new POS system to better accommodate the guest experience. To avoid long lines to purchase day tickets, the resort has moved to a Radio Frequency Identification card system (RFID). Guests are encouraged to set up their personal RFID card with photo at www.pomerelle.com before heading to the mountain.

“This new system will help us avoid the bottlenecks we experience when the mountain fills up,” said Gretchen Anderson, director of marketing. “If skiers and riders set up their RFID in advance of arriving at the mountain, they won’t have to spend valuable time doing it, once they arrive.”

Guests can also get the most up-to-date mountain conditions and current weather by logging onto www.pomerelle.com, finding us on Facebook and Instagram or by calling the snowphone at 208-673-5555.

The post Pomerelle Mountain Resort opens Friday appeared first on Local News 8.