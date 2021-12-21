ALBION, Idaho (KIFI) – Pomerelle Mountain Resort will take the day off on Christmas Day to allow the Pomerelle employees the opportunity to be with family.

“Our crew is very small in numbers this season, and we are challenged to fully staff our mountain Christmas day,” operations manager Zack Alexander said. “We feel it’s the right move to suspend operations for one, special day.”

In the past 48 years, Pomerelle has always operated on Christmas day; however, staffing shortages and other pandemic-related challenges have led to this decision. Mountain management apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

The mountain will re-open on Dec. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Night operations will commence on Dec. 28.

All Pomerelle guests are encouraged to set up an online, Pomey Card account. Pomerelle has installed a new POS system to better accommodate the guest experience. A Radio Frequency Identification card system (RFID) will be used at all point-of-sale areas on the mountain. Set up is easy at https://estore.pomerelle.com/login. Guests can also get the most up-to-date mountain conditions and current weather by logging onto www.pomerelle.com, finding us on Facebook and Instagram or by calling the snowphone at 208-673-5555.

