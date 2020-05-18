POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As the weather starts to heat up, pools in southeast Idaho are planning to open for the summer.

But because of the coronavirus, things will look different at public pools this year.

There is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools, hot tubs or spas, or water playgrounds, according to the CDC.

Disinfectants like chlorine and bromine should inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

Lava Hot Springs Olympic Swimming Complex plans to open to the public on June 13.

The Pocatello Recreation Center reopened to the public on Monday with social distancing measures.

“We did see a light crowd today and you can kind of see that people are unsure but it was good,” said Stacie VanKirk, the manager of Pocatello’s city pools.

Ross Park Aquatic Complex will open on June 1 with limited capacity. VanKirk is taking a staged approach to opening the outdoor pool.

From June 1-June 15, capacity will be limited to 100 people. On June 15, they’ll allow 250-300 people in the complex at a time.

“If we fill up, we’ll just people on kind of a wait status and then they can come in when it clears up,” VanKirk said.

Ross Park is taking additional measures to keep people safe.

“There’s a few features we’re considering not doing, the slide being one because it’s a big feature and a lot of surface to worry about,” VanKirk said.

The lazy river will be open, but the pool is not providing tubes for the first half of June. The kiddie pool will also be open.

They also ask patrons to bring their own seating because the pool is removing the lawn chairs and tables to reduce surfaces that need cleaning.

“We’re just kind of working those logistics out now, but we’re excited and can’t wait to have people come,” VanKirk said.

These policies are subject to change throughout the summer as the pandemic evolves.