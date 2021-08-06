POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Anyone who has been outside Friday has no doubt noticed the horrible air quality.

The air quality was so bad in Pocatello the street lights started turning on because of low light levels.

By about 1 p.m., the Department of Environmental Quality listed the air quality in the red category which is unhealthy for everyone.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

They say even if you’re not coughing or feeling it when you go outside you could be damaging your lungs.

“The smoke has a lot of small particles called PM2.5. They can get really deep into your lungs because issues down in your lungs make it difficult to breathe,” Clay Wood said. “That’s really bad if you already have asthma or pre-existing health conditions.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The DEQ says they think that the severe conditions will last through the weekend.

The post Poor air quality affects southeast Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.