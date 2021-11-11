IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Holland Williams, a Senior at Compass Academy, holds a paper poppy she and the students made Thursday to honor veterans. All students participated in making the poppies and then taking them to the front of the school to make a symbolic poppy fiend.

“There is a lot of historical reference behind the poppy like in the fields soldiers who lost their lives, poppies started growing and from Europe it started spreading to the United States,” Holland said.

“They are making poppies out of red paper and black circles and they are gluing them on popsicle sticks and they are putting them into the ground as a visual representation of all the fallen soldier and those that presently serve out country,” school facilitator Amanda Byrd said.

