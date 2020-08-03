Long-time East Idaho radio host Tara Longmore passed away Saturday night after a brief illness. Listeners of Z103 knew Tara as one-half of the morning show duo Brad and Tara.

Born in Iona, Idaho, Tara began her radio career in 1998. She was part of the Z103 morning show for almost 18 years. While Brad Barlow retired from Z103 in 2018, he and Tara remained close friends.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, Brad commented “I don’t think there’s a woman in morning radio that comes close to her. She would have been an absolute star next to any cohost in the world…I will always admire that she never stopped loving morning radio and I know exactly why that was: she was put on this earth to make people happier.”