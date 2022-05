IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Interstate 15 is closed from milepost 119 to milepost 135, Idaho Falls to Roberts.

The Idaho Transportation Department says to look out for blowing dust. Visibility is reduced.

You can get updates HERE.

I-15 NB/SB: Road closed from US 20; I-15B Idaho Falls (Idaho Falls) to SH 33 (near Roberts). Blowing dust, Reduced visibility. https://t.co/M3kfe28vfR — Idaho 511 (@Idaho511) May 13, 2022

The post Portion of I-15 closed appeared first on Local News 8.