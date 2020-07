Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Beginning on Monday, Park Avenue from B Street to Constitution Way will close for water main replacement.

Officials ask you do not park on the street for the duration of the project.

Any vehicles parked on the street will be towed.

Motorists and pedestrians should plan alternate routes.

The project is expected to take 40 days, barring unforeseen circumstances.