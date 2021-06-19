IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Public Works will temporarily close one block of Shoup Avenue on Monday morning for construction.

Shoup Avenue from B Street to Constitution Way will be closed to vehicles until Wednesday, barring unforeseen issues.

Crews will be removing the high crown surface, regrading and then repaving the section of roadway from the alley to Constitution Way.

New curb has already been installed and cement for the sidewalk poured, making the sidewalk usable for pedestrians.

