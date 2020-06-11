Entertainment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater Team announced Steve Priest, founding bassist and singer for Sweet, died on Thursday, June 4t at the age of 72.

“In the interest of public safety due to ongoing COVID-19 issues, and as a result of Steve’s passing, we will not be rescheduling the postponed Sweet concert originally planned for June 13 at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater,” officials said.

All tickets purchased through Etix with a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically.

You should expect to see your refund within 10 business days.

The other concerts announced this season are not affected at this time.