POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Greenway Foundation announced it will be submitting a grant application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Trails Program to extend the Greenway’s Brennan Trail.

The trail is located along the east side of the Portneuf River across from Pocatello’s Sacagawea Park.

Work proposed in the grant application includes clearing brush and grading, graveling and paving about 1600 feet of new trail from the north end of the existing Brennan Trail to the Millward Mile Trail.

The trail extension will provide a safe off-street route for pedestrians and cyclists traveling along the North Main Extension and will add another trail loop to the system of trails in Sacagawea Park.

The Greenway will use this grant funding to contract for construction on property owned by the City of Pocatello.

Future grant funding will be sought for a separated pedestrian bridge at the North Main Extension.

“We are very pleased with the positive working relationship we have with the City of Pocatello,” said Dan Harelson of the Greenway’s Board of Directors. “The Greenway and the City each bring something to the table with this application and the whole community benefits as a result”.

Send any comments on the proposed pathway to the Portneuf Greenway Foundation at P.O. Box 71, Pocatello ID 83201 or online at portneufgreenwayfoundation@gmail.com

