Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Portneuf Health Partners presented the Bannock Development Corporation a $20,000 check Tuesday.

Portneuf Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Nate Carter awarded the check to support their efforts, including expansion of current employers and recruitment of new ones.

Portneuf Health Partners have supported the economic development organization since constructing the Medical Center in 2011. Bannock Development Corporation assisted with developing the Medical Center from the preceding county hospital.

“Portneuf Health Partners will continue to be a strong proponent of economic development in order to grow Bannock County,” Carter said. “Bannock Development attracts business growth and employment to our community and we are happy to support that mission.”

Recent projects involving the Bannock Development Corporation include the FBI expansion, cold storage and intermodal development.