Pocatello, Idaho (KIFI)- A new community-led initiative from the Portneuf Health Trust is looking at making the Pocatello/Chubbuck area healthier

The “Healthy City, USA”, has a goal of making the community a “model of health in the country and to build health and wellness in the community,” says Shaun Menchaca, PHT President, and CEO.

“We’ve been discussing the natural elements that make the Pocatello/Chubbuck community healthy for several years,” Menchaca said. “Key elements include a state-of-the-art hospital at Portneuf Medical Center, a health science focus at Idaho State University, and Portneuf Health Trust focusing on building community health and wellness.”

Menchaca explained they have a Facebook page, which will share all aspects of healthy living and wellness opportunities on the page.

“Healthy community activities of all kinds will be shared, which offers various supportive health and wellness activities. Typically, all PHT community wellness activities are free, and we strive to inspire everyone to become healthier by providing prizes and incentives,” Menchaca said.

