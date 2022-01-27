POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, Portneuf Health Trust President and CEO Shaun Menchaca will present a $135,000 ceremonial check that will provide critical support for community nonprofits focused on health in the region.

Portneuf Health Trust’s gift will help fund health-related grants for local nonprofit organizations through the United Way’s annual community investment process.

Last year’s donation from Portneuf Health Trust directly supported eight programs that served 4,238 community members in need in southeast Idaho.

