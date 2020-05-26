POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Check it out, the Portneuf District Library will reopen to the public with limited services and hours on Monday, June 1.

Beginning June 1, the Library will open from Noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

That schedule is expected to continue through June 13.

Patrons should return items through the drive-through book drop on the south side of the building. Items that cannot be returned there may be returned inside the library beginning June 1.

Returned items will be put into a sealed room for quarantine for 72 hours, then made available for check-out.

Patrons may put items on hold through the library website or over the phone and they will be available for pick up the next business day. No browsing will be allowed.

You can find more information here or call 208-237-2192.

The post Portneuf Library to open next week appeared first on Local News 8.