POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center announced Wednesday it is expanding outpatient medical care offerings in the region.

“We are very excited about developing this facility for the community as we expand our footprint and continue to grow and meet the healthcare needs in our region,” said Jordan Herget, Chief Executive Officer at Portneuf Medical Center. “Our strong, patient-focused and talented specialists stand ready to support the anticipated outpatient growth at the Northgate facility.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the future of home of Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate will take place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Northgate.

Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate, a 20,000-ft2 high-tech building, will be home to high caliber providers in Portneuf Primary Care, Portneuf Urgent Care and Portneuf WorkMed. Responding to community needs and preparing for future growth, the Medical Plaza is conveniently located for ease of access.

The contactor is Jared Lusk, President at Construction Services, Inc. Completion is slated for late summer 2022. Portneuf Health Trust will own the property and the building; Portneuf Medical Center will lease the space.

This new, high-tech facility will extend Portneuf’s advanced care offerings for patient-friendly, experienced outpatient and urgent care in Bannock County.

“While it is rare for a community our size to have a 205-bed hospital with our depth and scope of services, we are proud we can offer world-class care to our neighbors, friends and visitors. Great things are happening at Portneuf,” Herget said.

