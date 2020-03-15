Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Portneuf Medical Center will institute a no-visitation policy beginning Monday.

The health care facility announced Sunday that it will follow CDC guidelines for treating patients under investigation for COVID-19. Those guidelines are intended to ensure the safety of staff and highest level of care to patients.

Volunteer work has been suspended in patient care areas and increased the frequency of cleaning in the Portneuf Grille. There will be no more use of personal cups and mugs and the self-serve salad bar and other self-serve items have been suspended.

“To ensure the safety of our staff and those we serve, we have implemented several process changes related to COVID-19,” said Dan Snell, MD, MPH, CMO Portneuf Medical Center. “We are following CDC guidelines for screening all patients for travel and COVID-19 symptoms.”

The hospital said it had adequate supplies and equipment for patient care. It is also working with distributors and suppliers to ensure it has adequate supplies and equipment if there is a surge of patients.

You can find more information on the hospital website.