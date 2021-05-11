POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary announced the 2021-2022 scholarship recipients. Each recipient receives $2,500 toward his or her tuition at Idaho State University.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Jerrica Parken, Kaylee Praska and Megumi Olsen.

Awards are based on GPA, letters of recommendation and future medical field pursuits.

Jerrica Parken is an LPN at Portneuf Medical Center. She is pursuing the ADRN degree in nursing at the college of technology at ISU. She eventually wants to work with babies. She is married with three children and lives in Chubbuck.

Kaylee Praska is a CNA at Portneuf Medical Center. She is finishing her practical nursing degree at ISU this summer and plans to be a registered nurse after she graduates. She lives in Pocatello and enjoys playing soccer in her free time.

Megumi Olsen is a pharmacy student intern at Portneuf Medical Center. She is pursuing her doctorate in pharmacy. Megumi hopes to become a critical care pharmacist with an emphasis on infectious disease. She is active in local student organizations and lives in Pocatello.

The Portneuf Auxiliary is very proud of the 2021-2022 scholarship recipients and wants to congratulate each of them on their future endeavors and continuing medical education.

The auxiliary is comprised of volunteers that raise funds for scholarships, local charities, and other health-related events by proceeds made in the hospitals Cloud 9 Gift Shop. The gift shop is located on the first floor of the hospital and is manned 100 percent by volunteers.

