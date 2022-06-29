POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary announced the 2022-2023 scholarship recipients.

Each recipient receives $2,000 toward his or her tuition at Idaho State University. Awards are based on GPA, letters of recommendation, and future medical field pursuits.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Kindra Lee, Megan Treasure, Brooke Olsen and Austin Wilcox.

Kindra Lee is an LPN at Portneuf Medical Center. She is pursuing the ADRN degree in nursing at the college of technology at ISU. As a resident of Blackfoot, she is a member of the Blackfoot bowling league. She enjoys the game and also loves assisting fellow bowlers with their technique. She eventually wants to become a hospice care manager.

Megan Treasure is a CNA at Portneuf Medical Center. She is currently pursuing a nursing degree at Idaho State University and plans to be a registered nurse after she graduates. She also competes for ISU’s track and field and cross country team.

Brooke Olsen is a CNA/Unit Secretary at Portneuf Medical Center. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing at ISU. After she completes her BSN, she plans to attend the DNP program to further her education.

Austin Wilcox is a pharmacy student intern at Portneuf Medical Center. He is pursuing his doctorate in pharmacy. Austin hopes to become an emergency department pharmacist. He also volunteers in the community’s annual vaccine clinics, and is looking forward to volunteering in the diabetes and cardiovascular screening clinics in the coming months.

