POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University recently received a major donation from Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) to benefit the Idaho State Family Medicine Residency (FMR) program.

Since 2018, PMC’s ongoing philanthropic investment has provided $4.5 million for the residency program.

Portneuf Medical Center Director of the Idaho State Family Medicine Residency Program, Brandon Mickelsen, MD said PMC’s support has played an essential role in making the Family Medicine Residency one of the premier residency programs in the country.

“PMC is a wonderful partner that helps us in so many ways,” Mickelsen said.

The Department of Family Medicine currently trains 22 family medicine residents in Pocatello and two at the Rexburg Rural Training Track annually. Bill Woodhouse, MD, clinical professor, explains why these residency training sites are extremely important to medical education in southeast Idaho.

“It has been repeatedly shown that the location where family physicians complete their residencies strongly influences where they will go into practice,” Woodhouse said.

Idaho not only ranks 49th for the number of primary care physicians per capita, but has just over five psychiatrists for every 100,000 people. The national recommendation is 47 per 100,000.

With the help of PMC’s ongoing support of the FMR, Idaho State is partnering with the University of Utah to expand their medical education offerings and will train three psychiatrist residents each year. After completing their first two years in Salt Lake City, the first cohort will arrive in Pocatello to provide mental health services this summer.

Idaho State Vice President for Health Sciences and Senior Vice Provost Rex Force said Portneuf’s physicians and staff dedicate approximately 8,000 volunteer hours each year to help train ISU’s next generation of health care professionals.

“This gift highlights the financial support PMC offers, but our partnership has many components. PMC has opened their doors to our students so they can receive their clinical education while providing valuable health services to our community,” he said.

While the residents of the Family Medicine Residency practice at a variety of clinical locations throughout SE Idaho, at the Health West ISU Clinic alone they provide care for nearly 20,000 patients each year. This includes specialized medical services for adults and children including: annual exams, obstetrics and prenatal care, newborn care, pediatric care, immunizations, women’s health, behavioral health, diabetes management, mole/skin lesion removal, and sports physicals.

“Portneuf Medical Center, an accredited teaching hospital, and Idaho State University continue to raise the bar in health care while also raising the next generation of providers,” said Jordan Herget, president and CEO at Portneuf Medical Center. “Through its wide range of programs and the Family Practice Residency, ISU has shown itself to be a leader in health care education in Idaho and we are proud to partner with the university to educate and prepare future leaders and health care practitioners to carry on the legacy of care in the region.”

The partnership between Portneuf Medical Center and Idaho State University is unique.

“We at Portneuf love the Bengals,” Herget said, “We believe in fostering and growing local talent and this partnership is that and so much more.”

