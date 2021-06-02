POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center is expanding its primary care offerings by welcoming the team from Specialized Family Medicine to Portneuf Medical Group.

“We welcome Jordan Bailey, MD, a board certified family medicine specialist and Liz Kinghorn, PA, along with their office staff, to our team,” said Jordan Herget, Portneuf CEO. “This addition offers additional access to high quality primary care for patients across the region and is another important piece of our continued growth strategy.”

Portneuf Medical Group patients have 24/7 access to their personal health information through MyChart, where they can:

Schedule appointments online

View test results

Message providers

Refill prescriptions

Access their medical information

“We are very happy to become a part of the Portneuf team,” Dr. Bailey said. “We look forward to continuing to provide excellent patient care under our new name, Portneuf Medical Group Specialized Family Medicine.”

Portneuf Medical Group Specialized Family Medicine and Portneuf Primary Care are accepting new patients. To learn more about Portneuf services, click HERE.

