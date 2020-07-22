POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Following a nationwide search, Portneuf Medical Center has named Jordan Herget as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Herget has been senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente in Roseville, California. He oversaw the 340-bed Kaiser Roseville Medical Center and the area’s Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, with its 350,000 members and 2,800 employees.

Herget will succeed Mark Gregson, who has served as interim CEO, on August 24. Herget is a former chief operating officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls from 2007 to 2010.

“Portneuf is an outstanding hospital with a 5-star patient safety rating from CMS, among other accolades,” said Herget. “I am committed to collaborating with the medical community and our employees to build on this history of quality care. I look forward to being fully engaged with the local community, listening to what they need and want from their medical center.”

Herget is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is masters prepared in health finance and management, having attended the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology. He has been actively engaged in many communities through local chambers, youth sports, and public health.

The Hergets have three children, two in college and a third serving in the United States Navy.