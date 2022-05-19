POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Portneuf Medical Center announced it has received certification from DNV as a Primary Plus Stroke Center, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical problems.

The PSC+ Program Certification includes all the requirements of the Primary Stroke Program (PSC) with the addition of the specific thrombectomy, medical staff and metric requirements that are in the comprehensive program. It is the second highest level of stroke certification that can be received.

“This certification let’s our community know we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible stroke care,” Stroke Medical Director Jared Bailey said. “It’s a combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to quickly assess and treat strokes. Achieving certification validates all the effort we have put into this program and to ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

Receiving the PSC+ Certification has now made Portneuf certified in all Time Sensitive Emergencies, including chest pain, stroke, and STEMI. Portneuf Emergency Level II Trauma and Air Rescue extends comprehensive emergency and trauma care throughout the region 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The DNV Primary Plus Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

The post Portneuf Medical Center receives Primary Plus Stroke Center certification appeared first on Local News 8.