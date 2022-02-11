POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) has been recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence with Ardent Health Services’ Quality Award.

The hospital was selected from among other eligible hospitals and leaders in the Ardent system, PMC’s parent company, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care.

Presented annually, the Quality Award recognizes outstanding performance across a range of clinical quality and patient safety measures, including infection rates, safety events and ratings from independent quality organizations.

“Even in the midst of the many challenges presented by COVID-19, our dedicated employees and medical staff have continued to put our patients and their families first by delivering high quality care in a safe, comfortable environment,” Portneuf Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Jordan Herget said. “We are extremely proud to earn this recognition and grateful to our outstanding team members who made this award possible.”

Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) is a 205-bed regional referral hospital for southern and eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

