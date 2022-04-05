POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center is stepping up in a big way to help reward their staff for their hard work the last two years.

The hospital has announced that they will issuing market raises and bonuses to more than half of their employees on staff.

They have transitioned to giving staff annual service awards on the anniversary of each worker’s hiring date, rather than every five years.

The hospital is also expanding its student loan and tuition assistance programs.

