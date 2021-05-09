POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center is hosting a Mini Health Fair on Saturday, May 15 in honor of Women’s Health Month.

Advanced scheduling is available for mammograms. Lab work is available for both women and men.

Portneuf’s mobile mammography coach is onsite between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the main entrance and labs are available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the outpatient lab just inside the main entrance. Mammograms must be scheduled in advance by calling 208-239-1500. Most labs require 12-hour fasting.

May is a reminder for women everywhere to prioritize their health and the team at Portneuf encourages women to schedule a well-woman visit, get active, eat healthy, pay attention to mental health and avoid unhealthy behaviors such as smoking, and texting while driving.

For more information about the health fair or to download a list of labs available, click HERE.

