POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Portneuf Medical Center’s patient visitation policy has been adjusted to better reflect the current community status.

Visitation Policy: Effective Mary 15, 2020

Patients in inpatient areas may designate on support person/visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. At the time of admission, identified visitors will be documented with the care team. All visitors will receive a wristband. They may have to show ID at the screening station and on the floor.

An exception to the visitation policy above includes all quarantined areas. Areas with identified COVID-19 patients and/or patient under investigation for COVID-10 are not allowed visitors for the safety of the patient, the staff and the community.

Anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, those awaiting COVID-19 diagnostic results, those with a known recent exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual or anyone who has travel to an identified hotspot in the last 14 days is not allowed entry.

Portneuf Medical Center has a process in place to address unique circumstances, such as end-of-life, or situations that make visiting a loved one essential.

All visitors will be screened upon entry and must wear a mask at all times while in the building.

Visitors must enter through one of three designated Medical Center entrances. The only entrance with 24 hour access is via the Emergency Room door.

No visitors under the age of 18

Portneuf Medical Center Inpatient Lab

Effective Monday, May 18, Portneuf’s outpatient laboratory draw station, will be open 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mon – Thurs and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to closing to get your labs drawn. Outpatient lab services are located just inside the main entrance of Portneuf Medical Center.