POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Portneuf Medical Center’s patient visitation policy has been adjusted to better reflect the current community status.
Visitation Policy: Effective Mary 15, 2020
- Patients in inpatient areas may designate on support person/visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. At the time of admission, identified visitors will be documented with the care team. All visitors will receive a wristband. They may have to show ID at the screening station and on the floor.
- An exception to the visitation policy above includes all quarantined areas. Areas with identified COVID-19 patients and/or patient under investigation for COVID-10 are not allowed visitors for the safety of the patient, the staff and the community.
- Anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, those awaiting COVID-19 diagnostic results, those with a known recent exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual or anyone who has travel to an identified hotspot in the last 14 days is not allowed entry.
- Portneuf Medical Center has a process in place to address unique circumstances, such as end-of-life, or situations that make visiting a loved one essential.
- All visitors will be screened upon entry and must wear a mask at all times while in the building.
- Visitors must enter through one of three designated Medical Center entrances. The only entrance with 24 hour access is via the Emergency Room door.
- No visitors under the age of 18
Portneuf Medical Center Inpatient Lab
Effective Monday, May 18, Portneuf’s outpatient laboratory draw station, will be open 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mon – Thurs and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to closing to get your labs drawn. Outpatient lab services are located just inside the main entrance of Portneuf Medical Center.
