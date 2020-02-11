Health
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Portneuf Medical Center RN nurse has been recognized as the Ardent Health Services America’s Division 2020 Nurse of the Year.
Page Monney and five other Ardent Division Nurse Winners will be honored and recognized at Ardent Health Services’ annual conference in Nashville in March.
Over the past two decades, Monney has worked in different nursing departments in the hospital. His recent Daisy Award highlights his service in the ICU. Monney recently cared for a family grieving the loss of their grandfather.
A note from that family reads: “During the entire process, having him in the room was comforting to each and every one of us. We knew my grandfather respected him and respected his professionalism throughout his stay. Page was able to help my grandfather remain comfortable in his last few minutes with us and made the entire process of saying goodbye very peaceful.”
