POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Portneuf Medical Center RN nurse has been recognized as the Ardent Health Services America’s Division 2020 Nurse of the Year.

Page Monney and five other Ardent Division Nurse Winners will be honored and recognized at Ardent Health Services’ annual conference in Nashville in March.

Over the past two decades, Monney has worked in different nursing departments in the hospital. His recent Daisy Award highlights his service in the ICU. Monney recently cared for a family grieving the loss of their grandfather.