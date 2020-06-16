Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) has selected Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) to manage its inpatient dialysis services.

PMC Group physician Dr. Richard Cline, MD, will serve as medical director.

“We are committed to investing in programs and services that enhance the quality of patient care at Portneuf Medical Center and increase our community’s access to essential services,” said Nathan Carter, Chief Operating Officer, Portneuf Medical Center.

“DCI brings a high level of expertise and experience to our dialysis services.” DCI will open an outpatient dialysis clinic with home therapies and hospital services in Pocatello.

The expected opening date is August 1, 2020.