Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Portneuf River Vision is looking for your input on the future of a pair of Pocatello parks.

The group recently unveiled a round of updated designs for Centennial Park and Rainey Park, and now they’re looking for your input on the plans.

You are invited to complete the 20-question survey HERE and answer questions about how often you use the parks, what you use them for and more. The answers will help the Portneuf River Vision determine which aspects of the park are a priority for residents.

“After getting feedback last summer, the City worked with our design team, and we are thrilled with the concept that they’ve created,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator. “The current design now features a grassy amphitheater with cement platforms for performers, multiple pavilions and picnic shelters, a seasonal wetland that users can walk through, numerous access points to the Portneuf River, a bike park, and more.”

The questionnaire takes about 10 to 20 minutes to complete. Responses will be accepted until September 21.

“The feedback we get now will be used to help us further refine park plans, and will also provide us with ‘before’ data on park use today,” Sanger said.

To view the latest round of designs, click HERE.