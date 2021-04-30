POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) awarded Portneuf Medical Center’s security team, managed by HSS, with the Program of Distinction.

“We are very proud to be able to be here in Pocatello, see this team in action and share in this great accomplishment,” said Kirsten Benefiel, chief executive officer at HSS headquartered in Denver, CO. “Congratulations to this remarkable team.”

IAHSS recognizes outstanding qualifying healthcare security and safety departments with the Program of Distinction.

There have been only 43 international programs of distinction since 2007. HSS has security teams in hospitals across the nation and Portneuf Medical Center is the first HSS security program to receive this honor. Previous programs of distinctions include Shriners Hospital for Children Bethlehem, PA; Martin Luther King Jr Community Hospital Los Angeles, CA; Trillium Health Partners Mississauga, Ontario Canada; and Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto, Ontario Canada.

“I am so proud of this team. I ask a lot of them and they always give me more,” said Rich Pottorff, head of security at Portneuf Medical Center. “This award highlights their dedication.”

To qualify for the IAHSS Program of Distinction, 70% of the security officers must hold a current basic, advanced or supervisor certification. The director or administrative leader of the security department must also be a current Certified Healthcare Protection Administrator (CHPA).

“Congratulations to this team,” said Jordan Herget, chief executive officer at Portneuf Medical Center. “Especially during this unprecedented time, the health and safety of our patients, team members and visitors continues to be a top priority and our security team is steadfast in their dedication to providing the highest level of safety.”

The following members of the team were recognized and honored in a brief ceremony on April 29: Carson, Colton, Eric, Jordan, Mark, Molly, Nic, Rich, Rustyn, Ryker and Ty. Rich and Molly were also awarded a HSS Hero Coin and were recognized for going above and beyond the call.

