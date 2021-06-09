POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – We now know who we have the chance to hear in concert at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheater this summer.

The artists for the Summer Concert Series have been announced.

The first concert is June 19 with Jordan Davis followed by Tracy Lawrence, Easton Corbin, Randy Houser, Gabby Barrett, Mitchell Tenpenny and Parmalee.

The final concert will be Sept. 11 with Kip Moore.

You can get tickets HERE.

