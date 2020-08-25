News

CHUBBOCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck announced on Monday that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The library’s board of trustees decided to close for the next week until Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The library is taking preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus since they reopened back in May.

The staff members are disinfecting common areas like computers and bathrooms regularly, are wearing masks and other PPE, and are quarantining all books when they are returned.

A professional cleaning company will disinfect the entire building and all of its surfaces during the library’s closure.

The library is currently offering online services at this time, and people can still drop off their books on the south side of the building. The parking lot is open for wi-fi use as well.