POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello community came out to support their own on Saturday.

Station Square in Historic Downtown Pocatello hosted a variety of businesses and vendors for Small Business Saturday. The venue provided many businesses the chance to offer their products in a more centralized location.

“It’s a great opportunity for small businesses to come together and have a venue for people to come see what’s being offered,” said Tuscarora co-owner Duane Elgan. “It’s a little more challenging nowadays with people not coming out to different smaller venues, so to have this opportunity is really, really great. We appreciate it.”

DNH Studios Owner Sharon Porter says she is appreciative of serving customers in-person and believes they have been following protocol instituted by the city.

“We find customer presence always a good thing,” Porter said. “We do see our customers complying with the city ordinance to wear face masks, and we appreciate that.”

With COVID-19 ongoing since March, local businesses have endured hardships with trying to operate amidst a pandemic. For Grandma’s Pantry vendor Brian Zenger, Saturday’s attendance helps springboard them into the holiday season.

“Any events where they’re supporting the local, they always work out really well,” Zenger said. “We’ve had a huge foot traffic today, and if this event wasn’t going, most of the small businesses wouldn’t have anywhere to set up.”

Porter also believes that the community coming out to support all of these small businesses will help keep them up and running.

It has been wonderful to have customers in supporting local, supporting small business,” Porter said. “It’s customers who support small business who will help us be here this time next year.

Small Business Saturday will take place next year on Nov. 27, 2021.