POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A strong wind storm is headed toward Idaho bringing wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour overnight Sunday and into Monday.

A high wind warning is in effect until 8:00 pm Monday, March 29, 2021 across much of southern Idaho. Southeast Idaho residents could see potentially damaging winds and snow showers, as well as rapidly dropping temperatures as a strong cold front pushes into the area.

The strongest part of the storm will begin about 3:00 AM until about 8:00 PM Monday with the strongest winds being immediately along and behind the front especially between the hours of 5:00 AM and 9:00 AM Monday.

The powerful winds may cause damage to trees and power lines which could result in isolated power outages. Travel will also be difficult and could be extreme for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust will also be possible especially along Interstate 86 between American Falls and Pocatello, Interstate 15 between Fort Hall and Blackfoot, and Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts.

Heavy snow showers and squalls will be possible immediately along and behind the cold front over higher terrain areas. The combination of snow, blowing snow and rapidly falling temperatures will create very difficult driving conditions, especially between 5:00 AM and 9:00 AM.

People are advised to take safety precautions including securing or bringing inside any loose items. Stay away from windows and have an emergency supply kit and flashlight ready in case of a power outage.

In addition to the strong winds, temperatures (and snow levels) will plummet behind the front. Expect temperatures to drop some 20-30 degrees within a few hours. This will allow for the potential for a brief period of snow squalls, especially across the central mountains and eastern highlands where precip chances will be highest. In the Snake Plain and Magic Valley, precip chances appear low although there is a chance of a brief period of some scattered snow showers. Given the fast movement of this system, higher terrain accumulations should be low as the window for snow will be brief but the current forecast calls for 1-3 inches possible in the mountains with higher totals well above pass level.

