IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Postal (USPS) service is asking people with home delivery to keep snow and ice clear around mailboxes and walkways.

Last year, the USPS says 50 Idaho letter carriers were injured by unforeseen slips and falls and many of those were the result of hazardous conditions on their mail routes.

“Winter storms make mail delivery very challenging for our carriers,” said Boise Postmaster Dan Corral. “Clearing a path to your mailbox will go a long way toward keeping our carriers safe and ensuring mail delivery each day.”

Most carriers make an average of 600 or more deliveries every day. But, Corral said when mailboxes and approaches to them are buried in snow and ice it can make delivery difficult.