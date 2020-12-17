IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Getting those precious holiday gifts to loved ones this year may be a little more challenging.

The postal service says it is facing it’s heaviest mailing season in history.

By the looks of these lines that seems pretty accurate.

“Oh let me tell you that we have never seen this volume in the postal service,” said Tony Haws Postmaster of Idaho Falls. “I have 28 years of postal service right now and I’ve never seen the amount of volume that I have seen this year.”

Haws says with more people shopping online instead of going into the stores it has created an influx in postal delivery.

Yet he tells us at the rate things are going, it looks like our packages will arrive on time.

“We are on track. We haven’t had to face any delays in Idaho Falls which is very good. We have had to take on some seasonal help which is something that we do every holiday season and has helped us tremendously,” said Haws.

If you’re still planning on shipping out mail the postal service wants you to be aware of their drop dates.

The regular season for mailing during the holidays is from December 14th to the 21st.

The last day you can ship out your mail is on the 18th. The last day for priority mail is the 19th, and the last day for priority express mail is the 21st.

If you’re looking for an even faster way to skip the lines and help the postal service continue to stay safe, we’re encouraged to try all the self-service machine.

Krystal Behunin of Idaho Falls gave her first attempt using the self-service machine and she says her experience was swift and easy.

“It was really good. The biggest thing for me was that I made the box myself. So, I wasn’t sure it was going to accept the packaging because of the the size and the weight of it. Turns out it did just fine,” said Behunin.

Through rain or snow, social distancing, and plexiglass, the postal service is keeping the holiday spirit alive.

“They’ve done an excellent job this year and especially this holiday season,” said Haws. “I am just so proud of my team for what they’ve done and have been able to accomplish this year. It’s been a very tough and challenging year. Believe me, we’ve all felt it. I’m just exceedingly proud of my team.”