REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Potato harvest is in full swing, and farmers are hoping this year’s season will do better than last year.

A manager at Wilcox Fresh Potato Company says this year we are seeing a good start to the harvest season.

“So far, the it’s been a really nice fall the weather’s cooperated really well with us for harvest,” Derek Peterson said. “We’ve been able to get started. We’re probably approaching halfway hoping to finish strong this year.”

Farmers are crossing their fingers the weather will continue to cooperate and avoid a repeat of last year.

2019’s potato harvest was hit with frost that stopped spud companies in their tracks and caused extensive crop damage.

“Kind of made for a tough year for packing and shipping those potatoes, but we managed to get through, so this year we’re kind of got our fingers crossed that mother nature holds out for us and provide the weather we need to get the rest of the crop in this year,” Peterson said.

When COVID-19 hit earlier this year, spud companies noticed potato demand varied from high to low.

“Our demand is changed a lot in the last 6 months as a result of COVD-19,” Peterson said. “We’ve had periods of really good demand followed up by periods of really poor demand. Luckily the USDA box program that’s been implemented since I think June of this year has kind of come in and filled the gap.”

The program not only helped ag producers, but it fed hungry families in need during the pandemic.

“That program’s really helped and kind of short up the lack of food service demand that we’ve had the last few months,” he said.